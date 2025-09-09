Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh stated that the Microsoft deal is the first of the significant, long-term, committed contracts the company expects to secure with leading AI labs and major tech companies.

Nebius Group, Inc. (NBIS) shares surged over 44% in Monday’s after-hours session, thanks to a multi-billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure deal the Amsterdam-based company struck with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

On Stocktwits, Nebius stock was among the top trending tickers late Monday, with the sentiment flipping to ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume also spiked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

NBIS sentiment and message volume as of 9:45 a.m. ET, Sept. 8 | source: Stocktwits

Under the multi-year agreement, Nebius will deliver dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity in tranches to Microsoft from its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey, starting later this year. The GPU services will be delivered in several tranches in 2025 and 2026.

Subject to the satisfaction of the deployment and availability of the GPU services, the total contract value is about $17.4 billion through 2031. The contract also allows for Microsoft to acquire additional services and/or capacity, which would increase the total contract value to about $19.4 billion.

The AI infrastructure company stated that it plans to finance the capital expenditure related to the contract through a combination of cash flow generated by the deal and debt it intends to issue, secured against the contract in the near term.

Nebius founder and CEO Arkady Volozh said, “Nebius’s core AI cloud business, serving customers from AI startups to enterprises, is performing exceptionally well.” He also called the Microsoft deal the first of the significant long-term committed contracts the company expects to strike with leading AI labs and big tech companies.

Nvidia held about 1.19 million shares of the Dutch company at the end of the second quarter.

Nebius stock has gained more than 130% this year, with the company boasting a market capitalization of $15.3 billion.

