The rallies highlighted growth opportunities across biotechnology, health insurance and optical technology.

Moderna shares reached a four-year high following reports of a planned NIH partnership to boost cancer vaccines.

Humana boosted the share of members in plans rated four stars or higher to 95%.

Lumentum hit a record high as CEO Michael Hurlston confirmed its optical components were booked through early 2029.

Moderna (MRNA), Humana (HUM) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) hit fresh 52-week highs on Friday as investors reacted to a planned NIH-backed cancer vaccine initiative, Humana’s Medicare Advantage ratings recovery and surging AI infrastructure demand.

Moderna and Humana stocks jumped 14% and 11%, respectively, while Lumentum stock gained 5%.

Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Opportunity Draws Attention

Moderna stock hit a four-year high of $225 after reports emerged of a planned National Institutes of Health (NIH) partnership to advance personalized cancer vaccines. The initiative, expected to begin in December, would bring together government researchers, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

The development could support Moderna's efforts to expand beyond COVID-19 vaccines into cancer treatment. The company and its partner, Merck & Co.. (MRK), are advancing intismeran autogene, also known as V940, a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine candidate being studied for melanoma.

Bank of America raised its price target on Moderna to $200 from $170 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

Humana's Medicare Ratings Rebound Could Boost Earnings

Humana stock climbed to a two-year high of $456.50 after the government released 2027 Medicare Advantage ratings. The share of Humana members in plans rated four stars or higher rose to 95%, up from 42% the previous year.

Higher ratings can help insurers qualify for quality-related bonus payments and make their Medicare Advantage offerings more attractive. Oppenheimer raised its price target on Humana to $475 from $405 and highlighted the company's improvement as a major competitive advantage.

The improvement could bring Humana an estimated $3.6 billion in extra bonus payments, potentially adding about $20 per share to earnings, the analyst said. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Lumentum's AI Supply Constraints Highlight Strong Demand

Lumentum Holdings stock surged to a record high of $1,143 after CEO Michael Hurlston said demand for the company's optical components was exceeding its available production capacity. Hurlston indicated that the company's optoelectronic products were fully booked through early 2029.

Cloud companies are investing heavily in AI data centers, increasing demand for technology that moves data quickly. Lumentum makes optical parts such as indium phosphide lasers and electro-absorption modulated lasers that help these data centers transfer large amounts of information faster. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

So far this year, MRNA, HUM and LITE stocks have gained between 68% and 662%.

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