The board said it reached the decision after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, during which it assessed his candor and ability to lead the chipmaker.

Nvidia (NVDA) said Monday that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as president and CEO, effective immediately, following a unanimous vote by its board, ending his brief departure from the company's leadership.

"I can't wait to get back to work," Huang said, adding that he would take on the responsibility with "renewed commitment."

The board said it reached the decision after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, during which it assessed his candor and ability to lead the chipmaker. Nvidia also said it received input from senior U.S. government officials during the process and concluded that Huang's return poses no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Chair Harvey C. Jones said.

Jones will remain chairman of the board. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang's absence, will return to her role as chief financial officer.

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