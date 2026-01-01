Activist investor Friedland Enterprises acquired approximately 5% of Lulu's Fashion Lounge’s common stock and also called for governance reforms in the company.

Shares of Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) jumped 123% on Monday after activist investor Friedland Enterprises acquired approximately 5% of the company’s common stock and called for governance reforms in the company.

Friedland Enterprises founder Christian Friedland said that LVLU shares are “significantly undervalued” despite the company achieving two consecutive quarters of positive adjusted core profit and expanding gross margins.

"Management has been working through an operational turnaround, achieving positive EBITDA, improved margins, and balance sheet improvements," said Friedland. "What remains is governance reform, transparency, and strategic direction."

Friedland’s Proposal

Friedland proposed an eight-point plan aimed at turning the online retailer around, including immediate governance reforms and operational leadership changes. His recommendations include reconstitution of the company’s board of directors and suspension of all cash board compensation until stock value improves to $10 per share.

He further recommended hiring a permanent chief financial officer (CFO) within 120 days, returning founder Colleen Winter to the board and forming an independent special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives including sale, take-private transaction, or merger scenarios.

"My intent is constructive engagement, not confrontation,” Friedland said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LVLU rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for the stock hitting as high as $25.

Another user opined that the stock jump implies a “solid bounce off recent lows” that could signal a trend change.

LVLU stock has dropped 5% over the past 12 months.

