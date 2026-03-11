The company said that it is ready to deploy its new AI platform, Researgency, within 14 days.

Shares of KALA BIO Inc (KALA) surged nearly 70% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the biotech company said it expects to ship its first commercial artificial intelligence product, the Researgency.ai platform, within 14 days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Researgency.ai enables biotech and pharmaceutical companies to design and deploy AI tools to monitor research, support clinical trials, manage regulatory documents, track drug safety, and prepare commercial launch materials.

The company said the platform is now fully live following a rebrand and is designed to deploy specialized AI agents to automate complex, repetitive tasks in drug development.

“We are building the Palantir for biotech. Our first agent ships in 14 days, and our team is fired up. This is the beginning of something big,” said Avi Minkowitz, CEO of Kala.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<