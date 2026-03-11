The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 22% year over year to $60.9 million while its earnings per share stood at $0.41, both surpassing Street estimates.

TSS Inc. (TSSI) on Wednesday reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, driven by rising demand for AI systems integration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company posted fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue of $60.9 million, representing a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. Both metrics surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.91 million and $0.01, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data. Gross profit climbed 57% YoY to $11.3 million.

"Systems integration rack volumes at our new Georgetown facility came online mid-year and ramped in the fourth quarter, positioning the company for solid growth in 2026.” -Darryll Dewan, CEO, TSS

Following the earnings, TSS stock traded over 17% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<