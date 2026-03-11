Nvidia has announced a partnership with Nebius that will help boost the company’s technical capabilities and its AI-focused cloud platform.
NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) to build advanced hyperscale cloud infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence workloads.
As part of the agreement, Nvidia plans to invest $2 billion in Nebius, boosting the company’s technical capabilities and AI-focused cloud platform.
“Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by NVIDIA’s next-generation accelerated compute.”
-Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA
Following the update, Nebius stock traded over 8% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.
