Iran stated that as the regional war expands into an infrastructure war, the scope of its legitimate targets becomes broader.

Iran has reportedly identified offices and assets linked to major U.S. technology companies in the Middle East as potential targets as the conflict against the U.S. and Israel escalates.

Iranian state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency published a list titled “Iran’s new targets” naming regional offices, cloud infrastructure, data centers, and development facilities connected to several American tech firms, including Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR), according to a report by CNN on Wednesday.

“With the expansion of the regional war into an infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets gradually becomes broader,” according to the report.

