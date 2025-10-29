The air taxi maker plans to integrate Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform to bolster the autonomous flight technology of its aircraft.

Built with Nvidia’s flagship Blackwell chips, the IGX Thor platform would deliver eight times the AI compute performance of its predecessor, IGX Ori, the chipmaker said.

The deal was launched amid Nvidia’s GTC conference, nicknamed the “AI Superbowl,” where the chipmaker announced a host of partnerships, including pacts with Lucid, Uber, and Palantir.

Joby Aviation stock (JOBY) gained over 7% in extended trading on Tuesday after Nvidia selected the air taxi maker as the only aviation launch partner for the chipmaker’s IGX Thor platform.

How Will The Nvidia Partnership Affect Joby?

Joby said the partnership will help the company advance the development of its autonomous flight technology, Superpilot, across military and civil platforms. The company said that the technology will help Joby aircraft determine, request, and follow optimal flight paths, and adapt to changes in weather, air traffic control instructions, or unexpected events, among other things.

Built with Nvidia’s flagship Blackwell chips, the IGX Thor platform would deliver eight times the AI compute performance of its predecessor, IGX Ori, the chipmaker said. The IGX Thor production systems and developer kits are expected to be available in December.

“The autonomous systems under development at Joby are poised to complement human intelligence by providing speed, precision, and stamina beyond what a person alone is capable of,” said Gregor Veble Mikić, Flight Research Lead at Joby.

The airtaxi maker expects that Nvidia’s technology will help it pursue certifiable autonomy for near-term defense and long-term civil applications, amid the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s plans of expediting the launch of the novel technology.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Joby improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago at the time of writing.

JOBY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:55 p.m. ET on Oct. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“I’m just guessing, but it feels like they probably know they’re going to get certified and launch here around the end of 2025,” one user said about the rationale behind the Nvidia tie-up.

Another user urged others not to get too excited, citing the potential difficulties with obtaining an FAA license for the autonomous system.

What’s Next For Joby?

The air taxi maker is scheduled to post its third-quarter results on Nov. 5, during which it will likely provide updates on its plans to launch commercial operations, expected in Dubai in 2026.

Joby and its peer, Archer, the makers of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, are rapidly gearing up to obtain a key certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration, which will enable them to secure licenses in other countries and initiate commercial operations. Earlier this month, Joby and Archer demonstrated their aircraft to the U.S. audience.

Joby stock has gained over 89% this year.

