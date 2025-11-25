The move marks a strong push to scale operations and deepen the space-based broadband network provider’s domestic footprint.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) announced on Tuesday that it has added two new production facilities, one in Midland, Texas, and another in Homestead, Florida, while doubling its U.S. headcount to more than 1,800 employees.

The move marks a strong push to scale operations and deepen the space-based broadband network provider’s domestic footprint.

Vertical Integration Strategy

With about 95% of its production verticalized, AST SpaceMobile handles nearly all its manufacturing within the U.S. Its Midland operations now span five facilities where the company designs and builds its BlueBird satellites from the ground up, backed by 3,800 U.S. patents and patent applications.

Following the update, AST SpaceMobile’s stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

