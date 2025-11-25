Black said EVs and unsupervised autonomous driving technology are “table stakes” for automakers to remain in business.

The Future Fund LLC’s Managing Partner, Gary Black, on Tuesday stated that legacy automakers would never allow Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to be in charge of their Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities while still allowing their electric vehicles to be charged at Tesla’s superchargers.

“EVs and unsupervised autonomy are table stakes for remaining in the automotive business,” Black said in a post on X.

Gary Black's post on X | @garyblack00/X

Black’s comments follow Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Monday statement that it’s “crazy” that, despite offering to license the company’s FSD technology, legacy automakers don’t want it.

Tesla shares were up 0.1% pre-market on Tuesday. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

