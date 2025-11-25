Roboteam supports Tier-1 forces, including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Marine Corps, and Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Roboteam develops rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Ondas Holdings Inc.(ONDS) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Roboteam Holdings, a developer of rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), in a move to bolster its multi-domain autonomy capabilities.

A Boost To Ground Robotics Reach

The deal brings Roboteam’s well-established ground robots, which are already fielded by defense and security forces in over 30 countries, into the Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business.

Ondas expects this integration to enable access to priority defense contracts much more quickly. The company also projects that Roboteam will contribute between $3 to $4 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 and at least $30 million in 2026.

Ondas’ stock traded over 1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

