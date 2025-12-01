The company now expects full year 2025 guidance of about $62 billion, to the lower end of its previous guidance of $61 to $64 billion and below an analyst estimate of $62.52 billion.

Pfizer provides Covid vaccine called Comirnaty in addition to an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19 called Paxlovid.

In 2026, the company expects the revenue to fall further or stay at 2025 levels within the range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion, owing to Covid product sales falling further to about $5 billion.

The company now expects earnings per share of about $3 to $3.15 for the current financial year and expects it to fall further down to $2.8-$3 in the financial year 2026.

Pfizer shares fell about 5% on Tuesday, on pace for their worst session in over eight months, after BofA lowered its price target following the company’s updated guidance on waning Covid-19 product demand.

In 2026, the company expects the revenue to fall further or stay at 2025 levels within the range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion, owing to Covid product sales falling further to about $5 billion.

In the third quarter, Paxlovid and Comirnaty saw revenues in the quarter down by 55% and 19%, respectively, on a total basis as Covid-19 infections continue to drop.

Analyst Take

BofA analyst Jason Gerberry subsequently lowered its price target on Pfizer to $27 from $28 while retaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The analyst highlighted that the company is now looking to progress its obesity pipeline as Covid product demand falters.

Pfizer acquired obesity drugmaker Metsera for up to $86.25 per share in November after a bidding war with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk. Pfizer scrapped its own obesity drug candidate, Danuglipron, earlier this year, citing risks of liver enzyme elevations, leaving it with no in-house obesity drug candidate. The company expects Metsera’s MET-097i, a monthly injectable GLP-1, to be market-leading. The experimental drug is about to begin late-stage development.

“Following the recent closing of our Metsera acquisition, our new exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Yao Pharma and other Pfizer programs that include our GIPR antagonist candidate, we have a robust and diverse obesity portfolio,” CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday. “We plan to move quickly in 2026 to advance about 15 programs with many of them being phase 3 studies just for this program.”

Looking Further Ahead

In 2026, the company expects the revenue to fall further or stay at 2025 levels within the range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion, owing to Covid product sales falling further to about $5 billion and loss of exclusivity on certain products creating a negative impact of about $1.5 billion. Wall Street, on average, expects FY26 revenue of about $61.68 billion, to the top end of current guidance range.

The company now expects earnings per share of about $3 to $3.15 for the current financial year and expects it to fall further down to $2.8-$3 in financial year 2026, below an analyst estimate of $3.06. Pfizer’s recent acquisition of Metsera is further expected to increase research and development expenses to $10.5-$11.5 billion from $10 to $11 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PFE rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the new update from the company highlighting that the downside is minimal.

Yet another called for a CEO replacement.

PFE stock fell 5% this year and by 1% over the past 12 months.

