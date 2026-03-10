MiNK Therapeutics tied up with an oncology consortium to develop a cell therapy targeting pediatric cancers.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) soared more than 70% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with the C-Further, an oncology consortium, to develop a cell therapy targeting pediatric cancers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The program will focus on a PRAME-targeted TCR-engineered invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy to treat pediatric tumors. Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma, or PRAME, is a tumor antigen found in several cancers.

By combining PRAME-targeting with MiNK’s iNKT cell platform, the therapy aims to precisely attack tumors while also activating broader immune responses.

The program will receive around $1.1 million in funding to support its early-stage development, and the agreement also provides for a double-digit share of future commercial revenues, the company added.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<