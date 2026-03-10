Pudgy Penguins has been looking to diversify its revenue streams beyond NFTs, with merchandise currently accounting for a bulk of its earnings.

PENGU’s price jumped nearly 6%, while Bitcoin gained 4.4% in the last 24 hours.

Pudgy Penguins launched an in-browser game called Pudgy World on Monday, in which users have to Pengu find Polly as they explore The Berg, split across 12 towns.

The rally in PENGU’s price came amid a strengthening cryptocurrency market and after the launch of its Pudgy World game.

In an interview last year, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz said that the project is on its way to becoming the “next Disney and Netflix.”

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) gained in early-morning trade on Tuesday after the crypto project launched its first browser game, Pudgy World.

PENGU’s price jumped more than 6% over the last 24 hours to around $0.0072. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.4% in the last 24 hours, trying to break past the $70,000 resistance level.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while chatter remained at ‘high’ levels. The crypto token remains nearly 90% below its record high of $0.0684 seen in December 2024.

PENGU retail sentiment and message volume on March 10 as of 2:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Pudgy World launched on Monday and is free-to-play and completely on-chain. The goal is to help Pengu find Polly while travelling across The Berg, which consists of 12 unique towns, and participate in mini-games included along the way.

Pudgy Penguins Wants To Be The Disney-Netflix Of Web3

“Pudgy Penguins is not merely a meme coin and will be the next Disney and Netflix,” CEO Luca Netz said in an interview last year, adding that the project has a target of generating $120 million in revenue this year as it becomes a “global entertainment company."

"We are not simply a company that sells digital images. Just as Disney connected generations with Mickey Mouse and Netflix connected generations through content, Pudgy Penguins will become a platform that connects a new generation's culture on the blockchain,” Netz stated.

Not The First PENGU Crypto Game

Pudgy World is not the first game to be built around the PENGU crypto token. Pengu Clash allows players to stake PENGU or Toncoin (TON) in player-versus-player (PvP) matches, where the winner takes the pot.

Another game, Pudgy Party, offers rewards through multiplayer matches, tasks, and in-game events. PENGU acts as the primary in-game currency, used for cosmetics and player progression.

In Pudgy World, PENGU is set to become the platform’s main utility token. It is expected to function as an in-game currency, a reward token for participation and content creation, and eventually a governance tool. Users on Stocktwits were excited about the launch.

After a 10-minute test, Stocktwits found the platform smooth and responsive. You wouldn’t know it’s crypto unless someone told you. Users have even started to live-stream their gameplay.

Source: @orangie/X

PENGU Looks Beyond NFTs For Revenue

Most games in the NFT space usually feel like wallets that have gameplay latched onto them, or they’re endless click fests. Pudgy World, on the other hand, feels like a game more than a crypto mining field. It remains to be seen whether the strategy will convert into more adoption and revenue for the crypto project.

Currently, Pudgy Penguins merchandise is the project’s primary revenue source, in addition to brand licensing. Data showed the project generated $50 million in revenue through retail partnerships. Last month, it announced a partnership with Visa (V) to launch a cryptocurrency debit card called the ‘Pengu Card.’

