Wired reported details of Nvidia’s forthcoming agentic AI platform, NemoClaw, which appears similar to the viral tool OpenClaw, ahead of the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose next week.

NemoClaw is designed for enterprises to build AI agents that perform tasks for their own workforces.

Nvidia shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Stocktwits retail sentiment continues to track in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Nvidia shares advanced 0.6% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, amid a broad rebound in U.S. stocks and a report detailing the company's plan to launch an agentic AI tool.

‘NemoClaw’

The AI chipmaker is preparing to launch NemoClaw, an open source platform that would allow enterprises to build AI agents to perform tasks for their own workforces, tech news site Wired reported late Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Nvidia has reportedly reached out to Salesforce, Cisco, Google, Adobe, and CrowdStrike to forge partnerships for the agent platform.

The tool is seen to be similar to OpenClaw, which went viral earlier this year. OpenClaw became one of the fastest-growing projects on GitHub due to its ability to connect AI models with other apps, such as email, messaging, and file storage, to automatically perform tasks.

The details of NemoClaw come as Nvidia prepares for its annual developer conference in San Jose next week.

The platform underscores a major push into open-source AI and takes on agentic AI offerings from software majors, as Nvidia tries to maintain its dominance in AI infrastructure at a time when leading AI labs are building their own custom chips.

Separately, Anthropic is also making rapid strides with new features for its agentic AI platform, Claude Cowork. On Monday, the company introduced Code Review in beta, a tool designed to analyze new code for bugs and other potentially problematic issues.

Retail Mood For NVDA Still Dull

Meanwhile, Nvidia stock appears to be gaining some lift from the just-released February sales figures from its largest chip manufacturing partner, TSMC. The Taiwanese firm’s sales rose 22% last month, and 30% for the first two months of the year, according to financials published early Tuesday.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of March 10 | Source: Stocktwits

Still, the Stocktwits sentiment for NVDA remained ‘bearish, unchanged from the previous day. Nvidia shares are down 2% year to date, as of their last close.

