Data from Stocktwits indicated that retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ was stabilizing.

Traders digested signs of a potential de-escalation in the Iran conflict and sharply cooling crude prices.

However, threats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and a potential discussion among G7 energy ministers about releasing strategic oil reserves continue to keep markets on edge.

Nvidia is reportedly pitching a new open-source AI agent platform called NemoClaw to large enterprise players, including Google and Salesforce.

Wall Street is gearing up for a choppy session after U.S. stock futures turned green in early Tuesday pre-market trade. Traders continue to track the latest developments in Iran after President Trump indicated a potential end to the Iran war and possible removal of sanctions. However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have countered with threats of a total blockade, and G7 energy ministers are meeting today to discuss releasing strategic reserves.



As of 4:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq futures rose 0.5%, Dow, S&P, and the Russell 2000 futures rose 0.3%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has moderated to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch



Watch out for oil stocks (USO, INDO, BATL, TPET) after crude oil prices cooled significantly, with signals that the Iran conflict may be ending soon.



Nvidia (NVDA): The chipmaker is reportedly pitching a new open-source AI agent platform called "NemoClaw" to giants like Google and Salesforce.

Taiwan Manufacturing Co (TSMC): Meanwhile, Nvidia’s partner has reported a 30% revenue surge for Jan-Feb, highlighting the relentless demand for AI infrastructure.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE): The shares rose in after-hours trading post its latest earnings report. The CEO said that the company’s networking gear is ‘insulated’ from current disruptions in the memory market.

Oracle (ORCL): Watch out for this major catalyst for the tech sector as it reports earnings after the bell today. The company also clarified that the expansion of its flagship AI data center in Abilene, Texas, remained on track, pushing back against reports that its partnership with OpenAI for the site’s expansion had collapsed.

Joby Aviation (JOBY): Rallied on plans to launch U.S. air taxi operations in 2026 under a White House program, bolstered by further buying from Cathie Wood’s ARK.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX): Announced ‘positive’ Phase 3 data for povetacicept, showing a 52% reduction in proteinuria for kidney disease patients.

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA): Trending on Stocktwits following a massive revenue beat driven by its Niemann-Pick disease treatment.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Brand Engagement Network (BNAI), Americas Silver Corp (USAS), Sellas Life Sciences (SLS), and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be tracking existing home sales data at 10:00 am ET today.

On earnings radar, watch out for Kohl’s (KSS) and United Natural Foods (UNFI), which report numbers before the bell today.

