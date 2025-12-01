The company received a determination letter from a Nasdaq Hearings Panel confirming the suspension of trading, effective December 30.

Shares of Triller Group Inc (ILLR) were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company received a determination letter from a Nasdaq Hearings Panel confirming the suspension of trading, effective December 30, and the delisting of its securities.

The decision followed the company’s failure to file two required periodic reports by the December 24 deadline set by the panel.

What Did Triller Say?

The company said the filing delay is tied to a technical issue related to consolidating accounts for a U.S.-based operation and does not reflect any operational or financial weakness. Triller Group added that business continues to operate normally and that no material deficiencies have been identified in its financial position or operations.

The firm’s management said it is confident the company will regain full filing compliance within weeks. Triller Group also highlighted progress over the past year in resolving accounting and audit matters arising from its October 2024 business combination with legacy Triller Corp. Before the merger, the company was fully compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements.

In parallel, Triller is finalizing a comprehensive upgrade of its accounting systems with a Los Angeles-based consulting firm.

The company said it is pursuing all available appeal options, including seeking a stay of the trading suspension, and expects to return to regular trading on a major exchange once compliance is restored.

The update follows a December 9 decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granting Triller an extension to regain compliance with listing requirements. Under the terms, the company must file its overdue 2024 Form 10-K and delinquent 2025 quarterly reports by December 24, regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price by Feb. 27, 2026, and submit its 2025 Form 10-K by March 31, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the heavy intraday losses, retail sentiment for ILLR on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

ILLR has slumped by more than 90% so far this year.

