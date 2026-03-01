Bulls are now estimating that Tesla alone is going to succeed in autonomous ride-hailing, Black opined, while expressing his disagreement.

According to Black, there will be many unsupervised autonomous platforms in five years and not just Tesla.

The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black on Friday said that bulls are overestimating the impact of vehicle autonomy on Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) share price, while reiterating his $325 price target on the shares of the EV maker.

“IMO, there will be many unsupervised autonomous platforms in five years - not just Tesla,” Black said in a post on X.

According to Black, Tesla bulls are repeating the mistake from earlier this decade where they considered Tesla as solely capable of making cheap EVs with sufficient range. Likewise, they are now estimating that Tesla alone is going to succeed in autonomous ride-hailing, Black opined while expressing his disagreement.

“Like EVs, unsupervised autonomous ride hailing will be a very competitive marketplace and four factors — highest efficacy, lowest cost, shortest wait time, and best marketing — will determine who wins,” he said while adding that the regulators are not going to favor Tesla over others in allowing autonomous ride-hailing.

Tesla’s Ride-Hailing Efforts

Tesla launched a number of its Model Y vehicles equipped with its full self-driving (FSD) technology as robotaxis in Austin in June 2025, albeit with a safety monitor in the front seat to take over as required. In January, Tesla launched a few robotaxis with no safety monitors, marking a key step towards CEO Elon Musk’s ambitions of deploying autonomous vehicles in as much as half of the U.S. by year-end.

The company has about 500 Model Y vehicles operating as robotaxis across the Bay Area and Austin, Musk said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in late January. However, the company is being cautious while scaling the service, he added.

Last month, Jefferies said that it took a series of rides in Austin only to notice that most of Tesla’s robotaxis still have a safety monitor. In a note, Jefferies said that Tesla robotaxis were cheaper but had a longer wait time as compared to Uber.

Tesla under performed despite their rides being offered at a sizable 60% discount compared to UberX, Jefferies said. The wait time was significantly longer and the vehicle took suboptimal routes resulting in longer average trip times and further struggled with pickup and drop-off, they said.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.