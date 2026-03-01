Red Cat is viewed as a potential beneficiary of the Pentagon’s “Drone Dominance” Program.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) hit an all-time high of $18.78 on Friday as investors focus on the rising importance of military drone technology amid the escalating war in the Middle East.

The attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, followed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region, have pushed defense stocks into the spotlight, as investors expect stronger military spending and demand for weapons systems.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

At the time of writing, Red Cat stock had pared some of its gains and was trading over 16% higher. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

RCAT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Mar. 6, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock ‘undervalued’ and said that the stock will ‘easily double’.

Another user highlighted the importance of holding the stock for the long term.

Defense Demand

Companies operating in the military drone sector have seen renewed interest as governments explore ways to expand their autonomous defense capabilities.

Red Cat Holdings, which supplies drone platforms and software solutions for military applications, is viewed as a potential beneficiary of the Pentagon’s “Drone Dominance” Program (DDP). The program is expected to focus on strengthening the United States’ ability to deploy advanced unmanned systems in future conflicts.

In February, Red Cat's Teal Drones was among the 25 companies invited by the War Department to compete in Phase I of the DDP.

"We are buying what works—fast, at scale, and without bureaucratic delay. Lethality will not be hindered by self-imposed restrictions, said Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War

On Monday, the company announced that robotics developer Allen Control Systems has joined its Red Cat Futures Initiative. The program brings together companies working on autonomous military technology to accelerate the deployment of next-generation systems used in modern combat environments. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 18.

RCAT stock has gained over 233% in the last 12 months.

