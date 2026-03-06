According to Tesla’s website, Tesla customers can only get benefits if their acquaintances purchase the Model 3, Model Y or Cybertruck vehicles under the referral program.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in January that the company is looking to discontinue the production of the company’s more premium Model X and Model S cars in the coming quarter.

In 2025, deliveries of the Tesla Model S, X and Cybertruck cumulatively came in at 50,850 units, accounting for just about 3% of the company’s overall 1.63 million deliveries.

In addition to winding down old models, Tesla is also looking to unveil its new Roadster vehicle in April.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) has removed both the Model S and X vehicles from its referral program as the company gears up to end production of both the premium vehicles.

Likewise, new buyers will also get benefits under the referral program only if they purchase the above three vehicles.

The Tesla refer and earn program is aimed at rewarding new and existing customers for purchasing select Tesla products. Buyers benefit when they buy a qualifying product through a friend's referral link. Referrers also stand to benefit under the program.

The Tesla refer and earn program is aimed at rewarding new and existing customers for purchasing select Tesla products. Buyers benefit when they buy a qualifying product through a friend’s referral link. Referrers also stand to benefit under the program.

Model S, X Discontinuation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in January that the company is looking to discontinue the production of the company’s more premium Model X and Model S cars in the coming quarter as it seeks to free up factory space for the company’s upcoming humanoid robot Optimus.

"It is time to bring the S/X programs to an end. It's part of our overall shift to an autonomous future," Musk said on Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

In 2025, deliveries of the Tesla Model S, X and Cybertruck cumulatively came in at 50,850 units, accounting for just about 3% of the company’s overall 1.63 million deliveries.

Musk, however, clarified that the company has no intent to pull back on the Cybertruck despite its low sales volume, similar to the Model S and Model X.

New Additions To Lineup

In addition to winding down old models, Tesla is also looking to unveil its new Roadster vehicle in April.

The company is also looking to start production of its dedicated robotaxi offering, called the Cybercab, this year with no pedals or steering wheels, as well as the Tesla Semi truck to expand its fleet offerings.

