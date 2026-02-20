Azio AI announced that it has received a purchase order from EVTV for 28 next-generation ASIC compute systems.

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) surged 22% in pre-market trading on Friday after Azio AI Corp. announced that it has received its first purchase order from EVTV for 28 next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) compute systems.

Under the agreement, EVTV will own the ASIC systems and maintain lease rights to the containerized power infrastructure, while Azio AI will oversee hardware integration and optimization. The systems will be deployed in EVTV’s liquid-immersion-cooled modular container platform.

The deployment will test power efficiency, cooling performance, uptime, and compute economics under continuous workloads. Azio added that the initial payment has been received in full, with delivery expected in the coming weeks.

