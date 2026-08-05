AT&T and Verizon anchor ASTS’ U.S. strategy, while its broader network includes nearly 60 carrier partners covering more than 3 billion subscribers.

SpaceX outlined plans to compete directly with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile through a “true mobile service.”

Traders argued that SpaceX’s move from carrier partner to potential competitor could increase demand for ASTS as an independent satellite alternative.

Unlike SpaceX, ASTS does not sell directly to consumers and instead integrates its satellite coverage with carriers’ existing spectrum and networks.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) gained fresh retail momentum late Tuesday after SpaceX unveiled plans for a “true mobile service,” prompting traders to double down that carriers may need an independent satellite alternative more than ever.

ASTS stock has risen for four straight sessions, marking its longest winning streak since May.

SpaceX Challenges AT&T, Verizon And T-Mobile

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said that the company intends to compete directly for customers of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. “I anticipate us being able to acquire quite a few of their customers, because I think our service will be better,” Shotwell said during SpaceX’s debut earnings call. “I’m quite excited about Starlink Mobile going forward.” Shares of all three major U.S. carriers tumbled in extended trading after the remarks.

SpaceX already connects smartphones via satellite in areas without cellular coverage. Its broader Starlink Mobile plan would add cell towers and other ground infrastructure, allowing it to compete directly with established wireless carriers. “We definitely intend to build out the terrestrial component,” Shotwell said, adding that SpaceX wants to create a “true mobile service.”

However, doing so would require upgraded satellites, additional spectrum and access to thousands of cell sites, which would be a costly expansion that could take years. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have ruled out renting their networks to SpaceX.

In May, the three carriers agreed to pool their satellite partnerships and spectrum resources to expand coverage in cellular dead zones, while keeping their existing commercial agreements. AST CEO Abel Avellan welcomed the initiative, saying the industry was preparing to bring “space-based cellular broadband connectivity to every American.”

AST SpaceMobile’s Carrier-First Model

Unlike SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile does not sell directly to consumers. It provides satellite coverage through carriers’ existing spectrum and networks, allowing subscribers to connect with unmodified smartphones outside terrestrial coverage while carriers retain their customer relationships.

AST has nearly 60 mobile-network partners covering more than 3 billion subscribers and over $1.2 billion in contracted commercial revenue commitments. Its U.S. strategy is anchored by AT&T and Verizon, which contribute low-band spectrum for coverage across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. The FCC has authorized ASTS to provide commercial satellite coverage using partner spectrum through a constellation of up to 248 satellites. ASTS follows the same carrier-led model globally through partnerships with Vodafone, Rakuten, Bell Canada, Telus and Saudi Arabia’s stc Group.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid a 60% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of August 4 | Source: Stocktwits

“SpaceX declaring direct war on MNOs is arguably the single best strategic gift Elon could’ve given AST,” one bullish user said. Another trader said SpaceX’s push makes AST SpaceMobile “even more strategic,” as carriers may prefer an independent satellite network rather than rely on a competitor’s ecosystem.

“The bigger this race gets, the more valuable having another option becomes,” a separate user said. The user said carriers “won’t want to rely on just one satellite network,” adding that AST’s existing partnerships give it “a real seat at the table.”

Another trader called AST a neutral space-based network that could help operators protect their customer relationships: “If Starlink becomes the default satellite layer, carriers risk depending on the same company challenging their business. They need an independent alternative.”

ASTS stock has risen 37% over the past year.

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