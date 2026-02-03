DaVita said its integrated kidney care unit hit full-year profitability in 2025, a year ahead of its original 2026 target.

The company beat Q4 earnings and issued 2026 EPS guidance above consensus.

Q4 IKC adjusted operating income was $46 million, with full-year results lifted by stronger-than-expected shared savings from the final 2024 reconciliation.

DaVita expects flat treatment volumes in 2026, noting that a return to 2% or higher growth will depend on improved clinical outcomes.

Shares of DaVita Inc. jumped about 15% in extended trading on Monday after the dialysis service provider topped fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings estimates and said its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) unit hit profitability a year earlier than planned.

Earnings And 2026 Outlook Beat Expectations

DaVita reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40, beating consensus of $3.19, on revenue of $3.62 billion, also above estimates of $3.51 billion.

For 2026, the company forecast adjusted EPS of $13.6-$15, versus consensus of $12.74, along with adjusted operating income growth of $2.085 billion-$2.235 billion and free cash flow of $1-$1.25 billion.

Integrated Kidney Care Turns Profitable Ahead Of Plan

DaVita said IKC achieved full-year profitability in 2025, a year ahead of its original 2026 target. Q4 IKC adjusted operating income was $46 million, while full-year results benefited from stronger-than-expected shared savings tied to the final reconciliation of 2024 performance. The company said the milestone validates its clinical care model, contracting structure, and technology-enabled platform, and expects to deliver $20 million in incremental IKC operating income growth in 2026.

IKC Patients See Lower Costs, Better Survival

The company said IKC patients were 35% more likely to start dialysis with permanent vascular access and incurred three times lower costs in the first 180 days of treatment. The company cited fewer bloodstream infections, higher vaccination rates, better adherence, and fewer missed treatments.

Vaccinated patients had a 9% lower risk of hospitalization and a 27% lower risk of mortality. DaVita also said GLP-1 drugs and advanced dialysis technologies could reduce mortality over time.

DaVita Braces For ACA Hit, Eyes Medicare Boost

DaVita expects treatment volume to be roughly flat in 2026, noting that a return to 2% or higher growth will depend on improved clinical outcomes, with benefits likely to show up over the next couple of years. The company also flagged a $40 million headwind in 2026 from changes to ACA premium support, noting the impact is expected to increase in 2027 before easing thereafter.

At the same time, DaVita pointed to a potential tailwind in 2027, citing a 6% Medicare Advantage rate increase for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. The company also announced a $200 million minority investment in Elara Caring to expand home-based care and reduce hospitalizations and missed treatments.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DaVita was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

DVA sentiment and message volume as of February 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “This appears way undervalued with those numbers. Single digit multiple to earnings.”

Another user called the update a “nice” earnings report.

DaVita’s stock has declined 37% over the past 12 months.

