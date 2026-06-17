Salesforce, Fox Corporation and Greenland Energy shares slumped to annual lows on Tuesday amid company updates and Wall Street commentary.

CRM stock closed down about 1.7% lower as growing concerns about the impact of AI weighed on the company.

FOXA shares closed down more than 4% amid concerns about its acquisition of the streaming platform Roku.

GLND stock fell 1.89% at close as concerns surrounding the company's Arctic exploration program in Greenland grew.

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM), Fox Corporation (FOXA), and Greenland Energy Co. (GLND) slumped to annual lows on Tuesday amid broader weaknesses and concerns over the companies’ future plans.

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CRM stock closed down about 1.7% amid broader weakness in the software sector and growing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on the business.

FOXA shares closed down more than 4% on concerns over its acquisition of streaming platform Roku Inc. (ROKU), while GLND fell 1.89% at close.

Salesforce Declines On AI Concerns

CRM shares fell to a 52-week low of $160.50 on Tuesday, extending an 11-day decline amid a broader decline in software stocks.

Meanwhile, Salesforce’s agreement to acquire AI-powered customer service platform Fin for approximately $3.6 billion has also raised concerns, despite a wave of positive analyst commentary. The deal is aimed at strengthening Salesforce's Agentforce offering and broader agentic AI strategy, positioning the company to capitalize on growing demand for autonomous customer support solutions.

Jefferies said earlier this week that Fin's AI-focused platform, proprietary large language model, rapid deployment capabilities, and outcome-based pricing could accelerate AI adoption across Salesforce's customer base, according to TheFly. The analyst added that Salesforce's string of acquisitions since 2025 is helping drive innovation and counter concerns about AI-related disruption, and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on the company.

Truist also backed the deal, noting that the $3.6 billion purchase price values Fin at roughly nine times annual recurring revenue and reflects confidence that Salesforce's scale and ecosystem can significantly boost Fin's long-term growth. The firm reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a $280 price target.

Separately, Salesforce expanded its partnership with Databricks on Tuesday, introducing new governance capabilities designed to help enterprises securely connect business data with customer relationships, workflows, and AI agents. The move builds on the companies' existing data-sharing partnership and aims to improve trusted AI decision-making across organizations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRM improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours. CRM stock has declined more than 36% so far this year.

Fox Slides After Roku Deal

FOXA shares fell to a 52-week low of $51.38 on Tuesday as Wall Street and investors weighed the risks associated with the company's proposed $22 billion acquisition of Roku.

On Monday, Fox announced the cash-and-stock acquisition of Roku, giving it access to Roku's more than 100 million streaming households and expanding its reach in digital advertising and connected TV.

Following the announcement, Seaport Research analyst David Joyce slashed the price target on FOXA by more than 15% to $61 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

However, Morgan Stanley said that Fox's acquisition of Roku will accelerate its strategy to increase exposure to streaming and connected TV, noting that the acquisition would expand Fox's position from content owner and distributor into platform ownership. Meanwhile, Barclays highlighted concerns around platform conflicts, leverage, and the timing of the acquisition, arguing that the transaction could create operational challenges as Fox navigates a rapidly evolving media landscape.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FOXA was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. FOXA stock has declined about 29% so far this year.

Greenland Energy Shares Fall Amid Arctic Exploration Concerns

GLND shares declined to a 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday, on track for its fourth month of declines this year, as concerns surrounding the company's Arctic exploration program in Greenland grow, where commercial production remains years away and success depends on the outcome of high-risk drilling operations scheduled to begin in late 2026.

Earlier in April, the company raised approximately $70 million through a public offering, which management says fully funds its planned exploration activities, including procurement, logistics, and field operations ahead of drilling.

Greenland Energy has also secured key partnerships with Halliburton for drilling and well services and Stampede Drilling for an Arctic-capable rig. The company is targeting the start of drilling operations in October 2026, beginning with the OPW-1 and OPW-6 exploration wells in the Jameson Land Basin.

On Tuesday, ThinkEquity initiated coverage of Greenland Energy with a Buy rating and a $6 price target, indicating an upside potential of about 130% from its last close. The analyst noted that the company is a pre-revenue oil and gas exploration company focused on East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, and that it views the company as well-financed following its April financing round.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GLND improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours. CRM stock has declined more than 74% so far this year.

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