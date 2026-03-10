BioNTech co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci are set to leave the company to head the new venture.

The new entity will operate independently with its own financial structure, research agenda, and operational framework while collaborating with BioNTech in specific areas of development.

Following the announcement, BioNTech stock tumbled nearly 17% in Tuesday’s premarket.

