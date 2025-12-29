Brand Engagement Network announced a deal with a leading global advertising agency to develop a custom AI engagement communication method.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) shares surged over 45% in Monday’s premarket trade after the company announced that it has signed a deal to develop a custom AI engagement communication method with a leading global advertising agency.

The generative AI company’s deal with the ad agency will support a leading global pharmaceutical client's established prescription drug, the company said, without disclosing further details about the agency or the pharmaceutical firm.

The deal is expected to deliver $250,000 in revenue for Brand Engagement Network over two separate statements of work in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Business Highlights

Apart from the revenue from the deal, the company also anticipates monthly recurring license fees, separate from the development work, in the first quarter of 2026.

Earlier this month, Brand Engagement Network announced that it had significantly reduced outstanding liabilities by approximately $2.5 million during Q4 2025 through debt-to-equity conversions, negotiated settlements, and payments.

In a separate statement, the company announced that it had reduced liabilities by more than $1.24 million by converting $504,684 of matured debt into equity.

In December, the company also formed a new Mexican entity, Skye Salud, with Skye Inteligencia LATAM and KNOBLOCH Information Group, to deploy Mexico’s first nationwide sovereign augmented-intelligence platform for healthcare.

Brand Engagement Network has 21 issued patents and 28 pending patents related to its AI technology.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BNAI shares jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, while message levels jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Shares of BNAI are down over 86% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

