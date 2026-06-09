Apple drew investor interest with a major AI update, Oscar Health reaffirmed its outlook, and Eli Lilly further strengthened its position in the weight-loss drug market.

At WWDC, Apple unveiled “Siri AI,” a revamped assistant powered in part by Google Gemini technology.

Oscar Health stock hit five-year highs after reaffirming its 2026 revenue forecast of $18.7 billion to $19 billion.

Eli Lilly shares reached a record high of $1,182.73 after positive late-stage trial results for Foundayo, its oral obesity drug.

Apple (AAPL), Oscar Health (OSCR) and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) all climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Monday, as investors responded to a combination of developments in artificial intelligence, business execution and encouraging healthcare data.

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AAPL Bets On AI Integration

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled “Siri AI,” a revamped AI assistant powered in part by Google Gemini technology. The upgraded assistant is built to work across Apple devices and to handle more complex tasks and user requests.

The new assistant can search through messages, emails, photos and other content to help users locate information more efficiently. Siri AI can also respond to questions about content displayed on a device's screen and perform actions across applications, including creating emails, editing images and organizing information.

Users can access Siri AI through iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, CarPlay, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro. Following the launch, Apple stock reached an all-time high of $317.40 and reversed course to end Monday’s session over 1% lower. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock climbed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

OSCR Reinforces Growth Story

Oscar Health shares drew interest after the company reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $18.7 billion to $19 billion. CFO R. Scott Blackley said the 2026 fiscal year has started on a strong footing, supported by stable membership trends, favorable healthcare utilization patterns and better-than-expected industry data.

“We did file an 8-K this morning and just reaffirmed our full-year guidance. But behind that affirmation of our current guidance, we do see some pretty healthy tailwinds in the performance of the company,” Blackley said.

Oscar Health stock hit a five-year high of $27.59 on Monday. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

LLY Extends Lead In Weight-Loss Market

Eli Lilly stock hit a record high of $1,182.73 on Monday after the company reported positive late-stage trial results for Foundayo, its recently approved oral obesity treatment.

The company unveiled detailed results from three late-stage clinical studies showing that its oral GLP-1 medicine Foundayo (orforglipron) delivered stronger blood sugar control and greater weight reduction than several competing treatments for adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly said Foundayo achieved favorable outcomes across the ACHIEVE-2, ACHIEVE-3 and ACHIEVE-5 studies, including a head-to-head comparison against oral semaglutide. Lilly also announced plans to seek U.S. regulatory approval for the drug as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes before the end of the second quarter.

Foundayo is already approved in the U.S. for weight management. Lilly believes its diabetes indication could expand the drug’s addressable market if regulators grant approval. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, AAPL and LLY stocks have gained nearly 9% and 7%, while OSCR stock has surged 90%.

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