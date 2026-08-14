The producer price index rose 4.7% in July 2025 after a 5.5% annual increase in June.

The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%.

S&P 500 hit record highs.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. raised nearly $5 billion in its largest-ever US-dollar bond offering.

U.S. stock indices ended higher on Thursday after data showed wholesale inflation cooled in July, alleviating fears that the Federal Reserve could hike rates in its September meeting.

The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, added 0.3%.

Stock futures hovered near flat levels, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures edging slightly above the baseline, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures picked up a modest 3 points.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 0.7%, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Thursday 1.3% higher, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was up 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) jumped 1%, taking support from strength in Nvidia (NVDA), Micron Tech (MU) and ASML Holdings (ASML), while the broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) gained 1%, led by gains in Tesla and Meta.

Memory stocks drove the S&P 500 higher on Thursday after SanDisk (SNDK) furnished a strong revenue outlook. For fiscal years 2028 through 2030, SanDisk outlined targets for mid-to-high-teens compound revenue growth, supported by non-GAAP gross margins near 80%, operating margins near 75%, and adjusted free cash flow margins around 50%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY, QQQ, and DIA was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.1% 53,839.99 S&P 500 0.7% 7,798.99 Nasdaq 100 1.2% 30,084.50

Driven by declines in food and energy costs, wholesale inflation in the US slowed more than anticipated in July. The producer price index posted a 4.7% year-over-year increase, moderating from June's 5.5% gain, while remaining flat on a monthly basis.

However, the recent print showed inflation remained above the Fed’s 2% target, and analysts believe easing growth could prompt the Federal Reserve to defer rate hikes.

Thursday’s tame inflation print, paired with last week’s softer-than-expected jobs report, will give Fed Chair Kevin Warsh more breathing room, and may just be enough to keep rates on hold, according to Arun Sundaram at CFRA.

“But the Fed’s decision is far from settled,” Sundaram told Bloomberg. “Investors still have several potential plot twists to digest.”

In the previous session, core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food components, increased 0.2% for the month and 2.5% compared to the prior year. Both core and headline annual metrics reflected a marginal slowdown relative to June's figures.

Following the release of the report, expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at its upcoming meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing in Fed funds futures now indicates roughly a 60% probability that the central bank will maintain its key target rate between 3.50% and 3.75%. This reflects a noticeable rise from slightly above 45% recorded a week prior.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Workday (WDAY): Private equity heavyweight Silver Lake is in preliminary discussions to purchase software giant Workday Inc. in a blockbuster deal that could stand among the largest private equity technology buyouts on record.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): Shares sold off sharply on Thursday after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management revealed it had completely exited its position in the car-rental company.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The chipmaker is tapping the corporate bond market to secure up to $5 billion in what stands to be the semiconductor maker’s largest investment-grade debt sale on record.

SanDisk (SNDK): The company unveiled a new financial model targeting adjusted free cash flow margins near 50% for fiscal years 2028 through 2030.

Dell Technologies (DELL): Shares were on track to top $500 for the first time on Thursday, extending a recent rally as upbeat results from Chinese rival Lenovo Group (LVNGY) and strong guidance from Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) fueled optimism across the AI server market.

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