Driven by booming demand for AI coding tools and enterprise services, OpenAI has doubled its annualized revenue run rate to over $40 billion, while rival Anthropic initiates early pre-IPO investor meetings.

OpenAI has expanded its annualized revenue run rate beyond $40 billion, more than doubling its performance from late 2025.

Monthly revenue at OpenAI surged by over 20% in July alone, driven by growth in software subscriptions, digital advertising, and enterprise tools such as ChatGPT Work and Codex.

Anthropic's CFO is conducting preliminary investor meetings ahead of a potential listing.

OpenAI is tracking past $40 billion in annualized revenue, doubling its revenue trajectory from the close of 2025 as the company prepares for an initial public offering.

The revenue surge at the ChatGPT creator reflects accelerating demand for specialized artificial intelligence tools, particularly automated software coding platforms and enterprise products. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that sales momentum has also been bolstered by expanding subscription revenue and a nascent digital advertising operation.

In an internal announcement introducing a new chief revenue officer, OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman noted that monthly revenue run rate grew by more than 20% in July. That trajectory represents a sharp rise from the $20-billion annualized rate recorded at the end of last year, as previously cited by Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar.

Pricing Strategy Amid AI Competition

The revenue growth comes amid an intense commercial battle between OpenAI and Anthropic PBC to secure enterprise clients. To maintain its competitive positioning against both Anthropic and low-cost international alternatives, OpenAI has reduced prices on selected model offerings.

At the same time, OpenAI has observed heightened client demand for its AI agents. Products such as the Codex programming system have seen rising adoption across corporate users.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have submitted confidential paperwork for initial public offerings, with market observers anticipating Anthropic could make its Wall Street debut ahead of OpenAI

Anthropic Advances IPO Preparation

Anthropic’s Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao is leading preliminary meetings with prospective investors, according to CNBC. The discussions are structured as high-level informational briefings rather than a formal pre-IPO roadshow, allowing the San Francisco-based AI firm to gauge institutional interest ahead of its market debut.

According to CNBC, Anthropic executives have refrained from disclosing specific valuation targets or detailed financial forecasts. Instead, the presentations have focused on broad operational milestones, including the enterprise adoption of its flagship Claude AI models, the roll-out of its Claude Code programming assistant, management structure, and product releases.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ for Anthropic and OpenAI.