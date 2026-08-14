All conflict measures against Tesla’s Swedish operations will cease from 00:01 on Wednesday, August 19, IF Metall said in a statement.

The dispute began on October 27, 2023, when Tesla mechanics walked out demanding a collective bargaining agreement.

The company maintained that its own pay and benefits already met or exceeded Swedish standards and exercised its legal right not to enter such deals.

Despite the prolonged action, the strike had limited visible effect on sales for much of its duration.

Swedish union IF Metall is ending its nearly three-year strike against Tesla in Sweden after the company bought out all remaining union members, the industrial union announced on Thursday.

All conflict measures against Tesla’s Swedish operations will cease from 00:01 on Wednesday, August 19. The union said the action no longer has any effect because Tesla has purchased the exits of every striking IF Metall member—an estimated 80 workers.

Shares of TSLA closed 4% higher on Thursday and edged up further 1% after-hours after famed investor Michael Burry covered his short position in Tesla and the company won a necessary permit to operate a few of its autonomous vehicles in Nevada.

Nearly Three Years Of Conflict

The Swedish dispute began on October 27, 2023, when Tesla mechanics walked out demanding a collective bargaining agreement. In Sweden, a collective bargaining agreement is a formal contract negotiated between a trade union and an employer that sets standardized wages, working hours, benefits, and job security for covered workers. It is a cornerstone of the country’s labor model and covers the vast majority of workplaces.

The strike became the longest industrial conflict in modern Swedish history, lasting 1,021 days and drawing sympathy actions from other unions in Sweden and neighboring Nordic countries.

Tesla never signed a collective agreement. The company maintained that its own pay and benefits already met or exceeded Swedish standards and exercised its legal right not to enter such deals.

IF Metall contract secretary Simon Petersson said Tesla’s stance is unprecedented: “Tesla is so strongly opposed to collective agreements that they would rather buy out employees who are union members than give them secure conditions… They have used methods that have been banned in Sweden since the 1930s.” The union stressed that its goal of securing such agreements across the Swedish labor market remains unchanged.

Strike Impact

Despite the prolonged action, the strike had limited visible effect on sales for much of its duration. Tesla’s Model Y was Sweden’s best-selling car in both 2023 and 2024, with the company posting a record 21,894 vehicle registrations in 2024. Registrations then fell sharply to 7,252 in 2025—a drop of roughly 67%—widely attributed to broader European backlash against Elon Musk’s political activities rather than the labor dispute.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock shifted from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

TSLA stock has fallen 24% year-to-date.

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