Why Bridger Aerospace Stock Saw A 1000% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week

Bridger Aerospace (BAER) stock has fallen 2.1% over the past week amid declines in the broader market.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue was $15.6 million compared to $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bridger Aerospace said it had multiple Super Scoopers and surveillance aircraft flying into November after an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

The aerial firefighting firm net loss was $12.8 million, or $0.36 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of $31.1 million, or $0.67 per share.

The company sees a lengthening of the wildfire year beyond the seasonally strong third quarter.

Bridger Aerospace’s first quarter revenue is expected to be between $105 million and $111 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) territory from ‘neutral’(52/100) a week ago, while message volume soared by 1000% to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user said was optimistic about the stock ahead of the Canadian wildfire season.

The company also reportedly received a $2.47 million contract recently from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which users took note of.

Bridger Aerospace stock has fallen 13.9% year-to-date.

