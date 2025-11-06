The company’s quarterly loss per share came in at $0.25, compared with Wall Street estimates of a loss of $0.26, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) shares jumped nearly 25% in early trading on Thursday after the company posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter and reported revenue growth on the back of steady demand for immunotherapy medicine Amtagvi in the U.S. and Proleukin medication globally.

Iovance’s third-quarter total revenue grew 13% to $67.5 million, including U.S. Amtagvi revenue of $58 million and global Proleukin revenue of $10 million. This compares to Street expectations of $72.81 million.

“We continued to see revenue growth with significant gross margin improvement in the third quarter of 2025. Amtagvi demand is increasing as we integrate our community treatment centers to drive earlier treatment and better outcomes for patients,” CEO Frederick Vogt said.

