Mould stated that although many people believe there is a good reason to remain fully invested due to tailwinds, some may opt to lock in profits.

AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould noted on Wednesday that the market could experience significant swings over the coming weeks and months, as there are good reasons with both buyers and sellers to support their decisions.

“Big money has been made on financial markets this year, and there is the potential for some people to decide enough is enough and to lock in profits,” Mould said. At the same time, many people believe there is a good reason to stay fully invested, as there are tailwinds that can take markets even higher.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities fell in Wednesday's premarket trading. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.40%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.64%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.13%.

