The program, formally announced after Ondas was named prime contractor in December, aims to create a strong AI-driven security network using thousands of drones.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary, Airobotics, has secured a $20 million initial purchase order under a multi-year framework to build an autonomous border protection system.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The program, formally announced after Ondas was named prime contractor in December, aims to create a strong AI-driven security network using thousands of drones, advanced command-and-control software, and integrated ground infrastructure.

The system will deploy fleets of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and tactical-response drones capable of autonomous operation across complex border environments.

Ondas stock traded over 4% higher on Wednesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<