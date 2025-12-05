Netflix said on Friday that it would acquire Warner Bros. film and television studios, HBO, and streaming service HBO Max in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $82.7 billion.

The White House’s view of the just-announced deal between Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is reportedly one of “heavy skepticism.”

According to a CNBC report, doubts about the deal stem from a comment by a senior White House official, even though President Donald Trump has not yet chimed in.

Netflix shares were down by nearly 2% in Friday’s opening trade, while Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose more than 2%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Netflix trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Netflix was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

