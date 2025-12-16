The company develops autonomous quadruped security robots intended to enhance safety and operational efficiency in warehouses and industrial facilities.

AMC Robotics Corp. (AMCI) is drawing investor attention on Tuesday on the momentum of its successful SPAC merger with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. and the subsequent trading debut on the Nasdaq.

Business Combination

The merger marks the formal combination of AMC Corp. with AlphaVest, creating a unified company focused on AI-powered security robotics. The deal also included a private financing round exceeding $8 million, complemented by cash released from AlphaVest’s trust, providing the company with over $10.2 million in funding before transaction-related expenses.

AMC Robotics’ stock traded over 48% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and was the most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

A bullish Stocktwits user said, “Holding this now is like holding PLTR Few yrs ago.”

