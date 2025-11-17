In an interview with CNBC, Hassett remained optimistic about striking an agreement with India, but added that there are a lot of different variables in the India-U.S. relationship.

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett on Monday reportedly said that the trade deal talks with India got “pretty complicated” because of the country’s interactions with Russia.

“Yeah, we were for sure very close. I’ve spoken to the ambassador, and we’ve had visits. I think that it’s a complicated situation because [of] the interactions India does with Russia, and what India does with us,” he said during the interview.

