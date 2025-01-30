Whirlpool Stock Slides After Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Shares of Whirlpool Corp ($WHR) fell nearly 13% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company’s 2025 guidance and fourth-quarter revenue missed analyst consensus expectations, dampening retail sentiment.

For 2025, it predicts FY25 adjusted EPS to be about $10.00, below consensus estimates of $11.59. Its revenue expectations for FY25 revenue are about $15.8 billion, also below consensus estimates of about $16.25 billion.

Its fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.14 billion, missing Wall Street estimates of $4.24 billion. Its earnings per share of $4.57 surpassed analyst consensus estimates of $4.27.

“In 2024, we continued to make progress in our operations and delivered on our cost take out commitment of $300 million while achieving the closure of the Europe transaction, supporting our ongoing portfolio transformation," Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO said. "In 2025, we expect to deliver more than $200 million of cost take out and position our business for the eventual U.S. housing recovery."

Whirlpool said it expects to pay down about $700 million of debt in 2025. In a surprise move, it said it also plans to plans to reduce its stake in Whirlpool of India Ltd. to about 20% in 2025 via market sale.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone.
 

Screenshot 2025-01-30 at 2.34.49 PM.png WHR sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 30

"In 2025, our clear capital allocation priorities along with the anticipated India transaction will maximize shareholder value and further strengthen our balance sheet," Whirlpool CFO Jim Peters, said.

Whirlpool is a maker of kitchen and laundry appliances. Its brands include KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Consul, and InSinkErator.

Whirlpool stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.

