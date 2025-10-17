The company signed multiple long-term agreements with its US parent, securing brand and technology rights till 2029.

Whirlpool of India’s stock surged 13% intraday to ₹1,400 on Friday following a series of key deals.

It made a significant move by signing a long-term brand and technology agreement with its US parent, extending the partnership until 2029. Following the announcement, the stock jumped sharply from ₹1,238, noted

Agreements With Whirlpool Corp

The company signed a brand license agreement (BLA) with Whirlpool Properties, a technology license agreement (TLA) and transitional services agreement (TSA) with Whirlpool Corporation, a services agreement with Whirlpool Asia, and an intellectual property assignment deed with Whirlpool Corporation.

According to the company’s press release, these agreements aim to ensure sustained growth, innovation, and continued operational support from Whirlpool Corporation.

The BLA grants Whirlpool of India exclusive rights to use the Whirlpool brand across current and future product segments, while the TLA provides access to advanced technology and licensed intellectual property for major domestic appliances.

The TSA and Services Agreement are designed to ensure a transition of services and greater operational efficiency.

Investors will now keep an eye on upcoming product launches, potential margin improvements, and any developments related to the parent company’s 51% stake, SEBI-registered analyst Orchid Research noted.

Whirlpool India: Key levels to watch

SEBI-registered analyst Wealth Guru recommends buying the stock with targets up to ₹1,450, and a stop-loss at ₹1,340.

The stock has given a strong breakout after a long consolidation, suitable for a 1-day holding, the analyst said.

Multi-year highs for Whirlpool India

Whirlpool of India’s shares recorded their highest intra-day gains in nearly five years.

Retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier on Stocktwits. It was also a top-three trending stock on the platform.

Whirlpool's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes on October 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has declined nearly 25%.

