The week will bring earnings from some of the biggest names in the financial sector, along with new inflation data and a closely watched speech from Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh.

The banking sector will take center stage this week as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other banks report their latest quarterly results.

Investors will also turn their attention to the latest Consumer Price Index September 2026 report, with the inflation reading set to provide a fresh look at how price pressures are evolving.

Warsh is set to deliver remarks on Thursday at the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

Wall Street is heading into a busy week with investors watching a fresh batch of corporate results and several key economic developments that could shape the market's direction.

The week will bring earnings from some of the biggest names in the financial sector, along with new inflation data and a closely watched speech from Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh.

JPM, GS, C And Others Kick Off Bank Earnings

The banking sector will take center stage this week as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Citigroup Inc. (C) report quarterly results, giving investors an early look at how Wall Street's biggest financial institutions are navigating the current market environment.

According to Fiscal.ai data, JPMorgan is expected to report earnings per share of $5.95 on revenue of $51.16 billion during the July-September quarter. JPMorgan is scheduled to report its results before the opening bell on Tuesday, alongside Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Wall Street expects Citigroup to report an EPS of $2.69 on revenue of $23.5 billion, while Goldman Sachs is expected to report an EPS of $14.84 on revenue of $17.92 billion. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is also set to report its results before the bell on Tuesday, with Wall Street expecting an EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $22.37 billion.

Bank of American Corp. (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Blackrock Inc. (BLK) are scheduled to report their results before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Apart from these financial institutions, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are set to report their latest quarter results this week.

CPI Report Could Offer Fresh Clues On Inflation

Investors will also turn their attention to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, with the inflation reading set to provide a fresh look at how price pressures are evolving and what that could mean for the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.

According to a Dow Jones estimate compiled by MarketWatch, CPI is expected to rise 0.6% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, while core CPI is expected to rise 0.2%.

On an annual basis, CPI is expected at 3.7% on an annual basis, while core CPI is expected to be at 2.5% in September.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) declined 0.02% in Friday’s after-hours session, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was flat.

Kevin Warsh Speech Could Shed Light On Fed Policy

Warsh will also be in focus this week, with investors watching his remarks for clues on how policymakers are assessing the economy, inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Warsh is set to deliver remarks on Thursday at the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack is also scheduled to speak at the Women's Trading Network Fireside Discussion on Thursday.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was flat; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged up by 0.01%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.02%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

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