The CME Group's FedWatch tool showed traders are pricing in an 88.6% chance of a Fed rate hike at its upcoming December meeting, making liquidity tighter.

Computer-driven funds could sell as much as $80.6 billion in stocks if markets continue to fall, Goldman Sachs warned.

Bitunix analysts said the simultaneous drop across traditional safe havens and crypto was due to tightening liquidity, persistent inflation, year-end cash demands and leveraged positions.

Gold dropped as much as 37% since its January high as economist Peter Schiff warned that persistent inflation could lead to more losses.

Gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC) plunged this week as rate-hike expectations and a tech-stock rout drove investors to sell even the assets meant to protect them.

Spot gold closed down 8.71% this week at $3,543.60, down about 37% since its record high of $5,589.38 on Jan. 28. Silver also dropped even harder and is now about 65% below its January high, according to TradingView data.

Gold, Bitcoin and silver have all tumbled since September. | Source: TradingView

Bitcoin, sometimes called "digital gold," also fell to about $55,100 on Saturday, its lowest level since September 2024, with market commentators like Arthur Hayes predicting a lower low of $5000.

Goldman Sachs Warns Of $80B Stock Selling

Goldman Sachs warned that if the market keeps sliding, funds could sell up to $80.6 billion in stocks this week. Even a bounce could trigger $28.6 billion in selling, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman's Panic Index reached 9 out of 10 on Friday. The firm's trading desk expects computer-driven funds to continue selling shares next week, even if the market rallies. Goldman estimates the funds sold $57 billion in equities over the last month and hold a net short position of $19 billion in U.S. stocks.

Cash Over Safe Haven Assets

Analysts at crypto exchange Bitunix said the joint slide is a sign of tight funding and cash requirements, not a weakness in any asset. Sticky U.S. inflation has boosted rate-hike bets, pushing up the dollar and Treasury yields, the analysts added. Selling in AI stocks and the need for cash at year-end have also weighed.

Markets are "prioritizing liquidity needs and leverage management over simply seeking defensive assets," the analysts wrote. They added that "in the short term, a break below $61,250 could expose BTC to further tests of $60,600 and $60,000. Conversely, a recovery above 62,265-62,720 accompanied by improving CVD would warrant attention to a potential short squeeze."

The CME Group's FedWatch tool showed traders are pricing in an 88.6% chance of a Fed rate hike at its Dec. 8-9 meeting.

Schiff Sees 2008 Repeat

Economist Peter Schiff also likened the slide in gold to 2008 when the metal bottomed out months ahead of stocks. If the Fed continues to fight inflation, "stocks, bonds, real estate and crypto will crash much more than gold," he warned on X on Wednesday.

Leveraged Bets Pile Up Below

In its note on Friday, Bitunix also highlighted heavy bearish positioning on Hyperliquid (HYPE), a derivatives trading platform. As of Sunday, the biggest pile of leveraged bets for profits was around $55,900, down about 6% on Bitcoin's price at $59,726. Such a drop could flush out those traders and extend the decline.

Hyperliquid BTC liquidation heatmap shows major liquidity clusters around $58K and $62K. Source: Coinglass

Smaller pockets of bets against Bitcoin were also found near $61,700 and $62,700.

Bitcoin’s price was up over 3% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, it was the top trending ticker among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment around it improved to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bearish’ zone, as chatter around it remained at high levels over the past day.

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