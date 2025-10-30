U.S. Antimony’s Montana mining restart and U.S.–China rare earth agreements boosted retail interest.

U.S. Antimony raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $125 million, sending shares up over 18% in premarket trading.

United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) on Thursday preliminarily raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast by $25 million to $125 million, more than double the 2025 revenue outlook of $40 million - $50 million.

Following the update, U.S. Antimony stock traded over 18% higher in Thursday’s premarket and was among the top three trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Mining In Stibnite Hill

The increase in projected revenue follows the company's announcement that it would resume extraction activities at the Stibnite Hill site in Montana.

Also providing a thrust to the stock was U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting, which yielded new agreements aimed at stabilizing the global supply of rare earth minerals. Both countries have agreed to implement an annual deal governing rare earth exports, which will be renegotiated each year upon renewal. The development eased some concerns over access to critical minerals.

