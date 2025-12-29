Nutriband has agreed to sell 90% of its stake in its subsidiary Pocono Pharmaceuticals for $5 million.

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) surged more than 18% on Monday after the company announced an agreement to sell 90% stake in its subsidiary, Pocono Pharmaceutical, to EarthVision Bio for $5 million.

Nutriband’s shareholders will retain a 10% shareholding in Earth Vision Bio following the acquisition, it stated.

Nutriband will use the proceeds from the sale of Pocono Pharma towards its continued development of AVERSA Fentanyl. The company develops transdermal drug delivery systems that are focused on preventing abuse and misuse of medications like opioids using its proprietary AVERSA Technology.

Bet On Abuse-Deterrent Aversa Fentanyl

The U.S. government has been cracking down on illicit fentanyl. U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month signed an executive order designating it as a weapon of mass destruction and recognizing the substance as a direct threat to U.S. national security.

Nutriband’s AVERSA Fentanyl uses its abuse-deterrent technology, which is designed to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs that are susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure these drugs remain accessible to patients who need them.

Nutriband has been partnering with Kindeva Drug Delivery to develop AVERSA Fentanyl, which combines Nutriband’s abuse-deterrent technology with Kindeva’s FDA-approved fentanyl patch. It expects annual U.S. sales from AVERSA Fentanyl to reach $80 million to $200 million.

Nutriband had signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Qvanta Group of Companies to explore potential collaboration areas, including secure AI and analytics platforms for regulated pharmaceutical data, and cybersecurity that support abuse-deterrent technologies.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around NTRB trended in “extremely bullish” territory amid “high” message volumes.

