X3 Holdings drew investor attention after it announced a share consolidation.

At the company’s extraordinary general meeting in February, shareholders authorized a share consolidation at a 1-for-6 ratio and a capital reduction.

The company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-capital reduction basis from December 30, 2025

The firm’s authorized share capital now stands at $150,000.

X3 Holdings Co. (XTKG) shares slumped nearly 25% on Friday after it announced a 1-for-6 share consolidation, effective December 30.

As part of the consolidation, every six shares will be automatically combined into one ordinary share. The company’s authorized share capital now stands at $150,000, divided into 4.98 billion Class A ordinary shares and 20 million Class B ordinary shares, it said.

X3 Holdings said that in April, the Grant Court of the Cayman Islands granted the order confirming the capital reduction. The company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-capital-reduction basis at the opening of the market session on Dec. 30, 2025.

X3 Holdings, headquartered in Singapore, is a digital solutions provider in sectors like crypto mining and agricultural tech, as well as building portfolio of AI platforms for mobile gaming and educational services.

A share consolidation, also called a reverse stock split, is a corporate action taken by firms to reduce their total number of outstanding shares by combining them. A firm does it for several reasons, such as to boost its low share price and meet exchange listing requirements. A reverse stock split is intended to maintain the stock’s compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements by ensuring it meets the $1 minimum bid price requirement.

In April, X3 Holdings received a letter from Nasdaq stating that it failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around XTKG trended in “extremely bullish” territory amid “extremely high” message volume.

Shares in XTKG are down nearly 89% so far in 2025.

