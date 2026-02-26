The company reported a 90% year-on-year surge in Q4 revenue to $58 million, but it was significantly below Wall Street’s estimates of $93.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) plunged more than 40% on Thursday, decisively breaking below their 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time since June 13, 2025, after its fourth-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin.

EOSE stock fell to its lowest levels since August 2025, and is on track to record its biggest ever intraday decline on a closing basis.

Q4 Numbers Fall Short Of Estimates

While the company’s Q4 revenue surged 90% year-on-year to $58 million, it was significantly below Wall Street’s estimates of $93.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Its loss per share of $0.84 surpassed the consensus estimates of a loss of $0.18 per share. For the full year 2026, Eos Energy expects revenue between $300 million and $400 million, below the estimated $471.3 million.

“While disappointed in not meeting revenue expectations, execution improved significantly as 2025 progressed, and we exited the year with clear operational momentum,” said CEO Joe Mastrangelo.

The company said its path to profitability has been delayed after previously expecting to turn gross margin positive in the first quarter. “Unfortunately, with where we wound up in volume last year, our material costs pushed out into Q1. That’s going to delay our path to profitability as we get into 2026,” Mastrangelo said in a call with analysts.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp intraday decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user called the company’s market cap ‘bloated.’

Another user highlighted that $8 put contracts worth $6 on Wednesday traded at $155.

Year-to-date, the stock has tanked more than 42%.

