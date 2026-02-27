Victor Nechita said that he will start a new position in Boston, without providing more details.

Tesla’s vehicle program manager for the Cybercab, Victor Nechita, is leaving the company ahead of the launch of its dedicated robotaxi offering, the executive said in a post on Linkedin.

“After nearly 6 years, I’ve decided to leave Tesla and start a new chapter back on the east coast. What a journey it’s been, from interning on the Model 3 production line back in 2017 to becoming the Vehicle Program Manager of Tesla’s first purpose-built AV, the Cybercab,” Nechita wrote on LinkedIn. He added that watching the development of the Cybercab was a “humbling experience”

Nechita's departure was reported by Electrek earlier in the day.

Cybercab Design And Goal

Tesla is looking to start volume production of the Cybercab, its dedicated robotaxi offering with no steering wheel, pedals or side view mirrors, in April.

Earlier this month, the company rolled the first Cybercab off its production line at its gigafactory in Texas.

Cybercab is key to CEO Elon Musk’s ambitions of pivoting Tesla into autonomy. Musk envisions that these cars will be “everywhere in the future.” According to the CEO, Tesla’s production lines would ultimately be able to make a Cybercab unit every 10 seconds.

Tesla started deploying Model Y vehicles equipped with the company’s full self-driving technology as robotaxis in Austin in June 2025. With the Cybercab, the company is looking to build its fleet of robotaxis.

The Cybercab, Musk said during its unveiling, will be priced below $30,000. However, the final launch price is uncertain.

As per details shared by Tesla and Musk in the past, the Cybercab will be charged wirelessly via induction, taking away the need for plug-in ports. The vehicle would further feature butterfly-style doors and the company’s Cybertruck’s sharp design, but without the stainless steel to reduce cost.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

