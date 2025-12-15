NVIDIA’s relationship with SchedMD goes back a decade, and the company said it will continue to support the Slurm open-source software.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced on Monday that it has acquired AI workload management company SchedMD as it strengthens its push into open-source software.

The chip designer said that its collaboration with SchedMD spans over a decade. Under the new deal, Nvidia will continue to invest in SchedMD’s open-source software, Slurm, which is supported on the chip giant’s latest hardware. The move comes as Nvidia is amping up its efforts in open-source technology alongside its chip development to remain competitive in a surging artificial intelligence market.

“NVIDIA’s deep expertise and investment in accelerated computing will enhance the development of Slurm — which will continue to be open source — to meet the demands of the next generation of AI and supercomputing,” said Danny Auble, CEO of SchedMD.



