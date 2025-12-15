The Nemotron 3 family includes Nano, Super, and Ultra models, each tailored to different levels of complexity and scale.

The Nemotron 3 models use a hybrid latent mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture to run AI systems with improved speed and accuracy.

The smallest, Nemotron 3 Nano, is a 30-billion-parameter model that can activate 3 billion parameters at a time.

The Nemotron 3 Super and Nemotron 3 Ultra provide advanced reasoning capabilities for multi-agent applications.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Monday unveiled its latest Nemotron 3 lineup of open source AI models, designed to deliver highly efficient and precise multi-agent AI solutions across industries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new family includes Nano, Super, and Ultra models, each tailored to different levels of complexity and scale.

Nemotron 3 Boosts Multi-Agent AI

The Nemotron 3 models use a hybrid latent mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, enabling developers to run collaborative AI systems with improved speed, accuracy, and transparency. This approach is critical as companies move beyond single-model chatbots to complex multi-agent systems.

The smallest, Nemotron 3 Nano, is a 30-billion-parameter model that can activate 3 billion parameters at a time, making it ideal for tasks such as content summarization, software debugging, and AI assistant workflows.

Nvidia’s stock traded over 1% higher on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

NVDA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Ecosystem Expansion

Nvidia has released its models after a recent report suggested that Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reshaping its AI strategy, moving away from open-source models toward a more proprietary, high-investment approach.

According to a Reuters report, Nvidia is making its models available as open-source, as similar models from Chinese tech companies like DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and Alibaba Group Holdings are seeing wider adoption in the tech sector.

High-End Reasoning Models

The Nemotron 3 Super and Nemotron 3 Ultra provide advanced reasoning capabilities for multi-agent applications and complex AI workflows. Both use Nvidia’s 4-bit NVFP4 training format on the Blackwell architecture, reducing memory requirements.

Nemotron 3 Nano is currently available on Hugging Face and through inference platforms including Baseten, DeepInfra, Fireworks, FriendliAI, OpenRouter, and Together AI. Enterprise deployments are supported through Nvidia NIM microservices, with Super and Ultra models expected in early 2026.

NVDA stock has gained over 32% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<