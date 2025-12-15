Two major firms, Wedbush and Stifel, sharply raised their price targets, signaling stronger pricing trends and improving demand in the memory chip market.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is drawing optimism from Wall Street ahead of the company’s upcoming first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings scheduled for Wednesday.

Wedbush raised its price target to $300 from $220 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm said improving supply-demand dynamics in memory markets position Micron for a larger-than-expected increase in average selling prices.

Micron Technology’s stock traded over 1% higher on Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

MU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stifel Flags AI-Driven Demand Surge

Stifel lifted its target to $300 from $195 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm pointed to accelerating investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure as a key driver of higher memory prices toward year-end.

The firm described AI demand as a turning point for the industry and expects Micron to deliver results above consensus for Q1, along with a stronger-than-anticipated outlook for the second quarter (Q2).

Stifel also noted that Micron’s focus on profitability improvements and bit optimization supports a constructive view of the stock.

Guidance

For Q1, Micron anticipates revenue of $12.50 billion (+/-$300 million) and earnings per share of $3.56 (+/-$0.15). According to Fiscal AI data, analysts estimate a Q1 revenue of $12.86 billion and an EPS of $3.91.

Micron offers a range of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products under its Micron and Crucial brands.

MU stock has gained over 190% in 2025 and over 126% in the last 12 months.

